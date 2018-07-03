INVITATION TO BID

DATE: June 29, 2018

You are invited to submit your proposal to Braun Construction Group for The University Meadows Project, Phase I which incorporates MSHDA and CITY OF DETROIT requirements. Bids must incorporate the requirements, including, but not limited to, those outlined in the Project Manual and the Plans and Specifications.

BID DUE DATE: Tuesday, July 17, 2018 by 2:00 P.M.

PROJECT NAME: University Meadows – Renovations and Addition – Phase 1

PROJECT LOCATION: 4500 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48208

ADVERTISEMENT:This project is advertised in the Michigan Chronicle.

WAGE REQUIREMENTS:This project has Prevailing Wage Requirements

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Renovation of existing University Meadows Senior Living Apartment Complex. Renovation includes complete renovation of 53 units, common spaces, building façade, roofing, site work, and parking lot.

If you are interested in bidding, please contact Rachel Dombrowski

Email: rdombrowski@brauncg.com

Phone: 248-848-0567

