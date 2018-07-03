THE CITY OF FERNDALE

The City of Ferndale is seeking a Director of Public Works to lead our DPW department. The Director leads, manages, and directs the work of the employees within the Department of Public Works (DPW). Work includes; general street maintenance, parks, water, and sewer. The director is a working leader for the DPW.

The City of Ferndale is seeking Public Works – Grade 1 Workers to perform a variety of unskilled or semi-skilled work on our DPW team. Grade 1 workers operate a variety of equipment in the construction, operation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of City water, sewer, street, and storm drainage facilities and systems.

Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, FSA, and Retirement Plans are available.

For a full list of qualifications and to apply, go to https://www.ferndalemi.gov/jobs

