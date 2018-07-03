Vic Mensa is the latest rapper to stop by BET for Rate The Bars, where they give their thoughts on lyrics from rappers without knowing who said them. In this episode Vic rates bars from some of his closest Chicago peers, including the likes of Chance The Rapper, Joey Purp, Mick Jenkins, and J. Cole.

As you might be able to imagine, Mensa isn’t exactly the easiest grader in the world. Check out the video below to see how he rates the bars.

Watch: Vic Mensa Rates Bars From J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, And Kash Doll was originally published on globalgrind.com

