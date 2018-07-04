Live Glassblowing and Arts Festival Coming To Detroit

The Michigan Glass Project is hosting their glassblowing and live arts festival to benefit Art Road Nonprofit, Friday, July 20-Sunday, July 22, 2018. This dynamic cause is set to occupy the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay Street Detroit, MI 48211. For the seventh year in a row, The Michigan Glass Project is offering a chance for the community to be a part of their mission, to aid in providing children with artistic outlets. Art Road is a nonprofit organization that immerses students from metro Detroit schools, in the benefits of art instruction. This is the fourth year that Art Road is the chosen beneficiary of The Michigan Glass Project’s main event.

“Our event space is very special. There is such beauty in the ease of which individuals can contribute to the mission on a grassroots level, by donating art or buying art or by simply showing up to see music or watch glassblowing,” says Co-founder/Executive Director of The Michigan Glass Project, Allison Key. “The huge donation checks we write to Art Road, each year, are a testament to what a united force of people can do when they pool their talents and resources for a common cause. It’s so amazing to see the part that each individual plays in art class for children in Detroit public schools, and for those people who attend the event to know that they had a part in that outcome.”

Glass artists from all over the country will work live throughout the weekend, creating pieces for the silent auction that ends Sunday, at 6 p.m. A large-scale art gallery will showcase donated paintings, photographs, and prints, many made by live painters on site. Attendees will be able to view the artwork as it’s created and place bids. On Sunday evening, a live auction will feature a handful of the most stellar pieces produced or donated throughout the weekend. Proceeds from the artwork sold, auctioned, or raffled, will contribute to the fundraiser. Members of the community are welcome to enjoy the festivities, along with cuisine from local food trucks and a cash bar. Ticket and bar sales will also benefit the cause.

“We are so grateful to The Michigan Glass Project’s community of glass artists, their families, and all the

vendors from around the country that united in their belief that art class matters for students in Detroit,” says, Executive Director of Art Road Nonprofit, Carol Hofgartner. “We are so thankful to Allison Key and Drew Kups, Co-Founders of The Michigan Glass Project; for all their hard work, making art class possible for our fourth school this year, and helping us to achieve the dream of a fifth school next year through this year’s event. Thank you for your amazing event, donation, and support of Art Road and our mission.”

Following each day of arts, food, music and fun, the experience will continue via after parties at some of Detroit’s hottest venues.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, July 20, Noon-10 p.m.: Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

Friday, July 20, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Marble show at the Marble Bar

Saturday, July 21, Noon-10 p.m.: Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

Saturday, July 21, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Whitney Garden Party/Millefiori gathering at The Whitney Mansion

Sunday, July 22, Noon-Midnight: Main Event space at the Russell Industrial Center

Silent Auction ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

Live Auction starts at 7 p.m.

Highlights to enjoy:

70 borosilicate glass artists working on torches, with 35 headlining glass artists

84 vendors

53 DJs & live music acts (local & national)

15 live painters

13 glass beadmakers

12 hot shop glass artists

Tickets:

Main Event:

$30 for a weekend pass

$15 for a day pass

After parties: $10 at the door, or $5 with main event wristband

For more information visit: themichiganglassproject.com and artroadnonprofit.org. Tickets are available at the door and atthemichiganglassproject.com.

