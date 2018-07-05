The Killing Of Antwon Rose Inspired A Black Public Defender To Make A Change In His City

Outcry from the police killing of Antwon Rose and the urgent need to reform the criminal justice system prompted a public defender to enter the political race for district attorney in Pittsburgh.
See Also: Officer Michael Rosfeld Charged With The Fatal Shooting Of Antwon Rose
Attorney Turahn Jenkins announced his candidacy on Monday (July 2) for Allegheny County district attorney, WPXI-TV reported.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala charged East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 27 with homicide for killing the 17-year-old unarmed Rose, who was Black, on June 19. But that wasn’t enough. Many in the Black community complained that there’s widespread racial bias in Pittsburgh’s criminal justice system.
“People are screaming for help,” Jenkins told the Pittsburgh Gazette on Monday regarding his decision to enter the race, prompted by the police killing of Rose and the angry protests that followed. “I saw years of frustration. And disappointment. And anger. And helplessness.”
Jenkins is a former assistant DA who now serves as chief deputy director in the Allegheny County Public Defender’s office. He’s the first opponent in a primary or general election to challenge Zappala, who has held the office since 1997, according to Politics PA.
Jenkins’ candidacy can be viewed as part of a nationwide movement to reform the criminal justice system during the Trump administration, which has pursued a law-and-order policy that includes rescinding Obama-era police reform initiatives. A key strategy of the movement has been to support reform-minded district attorney candidates.
“Right now we’re in a crisis. We have people that are overcharged, people sitting in jail with petty offenses, low level non-violent offenders. And the district attorney — they view this as a win-win. …It’s all about convictions and not about justice,” Jenkins said at his announcement rally, Think Progress reported.
SEE ALSO:
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady Liberty On The Fourth Of July
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Sues Alabama Restaurant That Denies Service To ‘All Black Groups’
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46
The Killing Of Antwon Rose Inspired A Black Public Defender To Make A Change In His City was originally published on newsone.com