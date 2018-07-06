Bloomfield Hills doctor freezing fat this summer  

New division now offering permanent solutions for weight loss

Summer has arrived and those gearing up to debut their bodies that they’ve worked on all winter long, may be struggling to lose those last few inches, hindering them from showing off their new shape. Dr. Karen Russell, MD is announcing a new division of Amity Internal Medicine. Amity Total Body now offers an alternative approach to getting rid of stubborn fat, CoolSculpting and Lipotinx plus B12 injections.

CoolSculpting is the world’s top non-invasive method of fat removal. Only offered by a handful of physicians in the Southeastern Michigan area, CoolSculpting is a fat-freezing, non-surgical fat reduction procedure that uses controlled cooling to eliminate fat that lingers in specific areas of the body despite all efforts of diet and exercise.

“What makes this procedure unique is that, after the procedure, I work with each patient synchronizing their body with the process, the procedure has started,” said Dr. Karen, owner, Amity Total Body. “Ultimately, both units work together to enhance the fat removal process that yields great results.”

The CoolSculpting procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental area, thigh, abdomen, flank along with the bra fat, back fat ad underneath the buttox and underarm.

In addition to CoolSculpting, Total Body also offers the Lipotropic-B12 brand Lipotonix Plus injections. Lipotonix has five powerful amino acids that help the body use certain chemicals such as fatty acids for energy, to help with exercise performance. It also helps the body burn and metabolize fat.

“The injections don’t give you a pass to skip out on maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen, you have to do the work as well,” said Dr. Karen. “CoolSculpting is not a treatment for obesity.”

Injection packages start at just $120 for up to four weeks. The goal of the Amity Total Body plan is to maximize the results from CoolSculpting treatments and help guide patients on a path to a healthier lifestyle. To set up a free consultation, contact Dr. Karen’s office at 248-550-3250 or stop in and make an appointment at 6405 Telegraph Rd., Ste A1, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301.

About Amity Total Body

Total Body promotes wellness and beauty on the inside and out. Through an extensive evaluation of each patient’s physical goals, a comprehensive plan is created to give patients a Total Body transformation package to follow, before and after the procedure. Patients can expect to receive nutritional counseling tailored to meet their weight loss goal. Patients will also have access to Amity’s personal trainer for both virtual and hands-on physical training for a discounted price and/or discounted gym membership with a custom exercise plan. Total Body is owned and operated by Dr. Karen Russell. To learn more about Amity, visit www.amityinternalmedicine.net.

