Essence Festival: Lester Holt speaks with Meek Mill & Remy Ma

Holt Will Also Lead Panel with Mayors from Gary, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; and New Orleans, Louisiana

On Saturday, July 7, Lester Holt will take the stage at Essence Festival to speak with rappers Meek Mill and Remy Ma to discuss their respective experiences with the American justice system and the work they are doing to elevate the national conversation around criminal justice reform and the obstacles individuals, specifically African-American woman, face when they re-enter society.

Holt will also moderate a panel with four female African-American mayors including: Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson of Gary, Indiana; Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte, North Carolina; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Georgia; and Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, Louisiana. Their conversation, titled “The Powerful Voice of Black Women in Politics,” will focus on the major issues facing the African-American community in each of their cities as well as empowering their constituents to be engaged in the political process.

