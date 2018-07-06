Trainer Christen Greenwood makes meal prepping easier with Sip and Prep Sundays

Having a hard time losing weight or maintaining a goal weight due to the lack of meal preparation in your weekly regimen? Meal prepping can be strenuous, so fitness trainer Christen Greenwood has developed a community-friendly program to make meal prepping easier, improve fitness regimens, and maintain a healthier and easy lifestyle.

Sunday, July 8, Greenwood will host “Sip and Prep Sundays” at the Elevator Building in downtown Detroit (1938 Franklin Suite 207) from 6:30-9 p.m. Attendees will be split into five teams: chopping, seasoning, cooking, packaging, and cleaning and learn how to meal prep effectively with local chefs. Greenwood plans to hold Sip and Prep Sundays every 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month.

“Consistency is key to a progressive fitness journey and a lot of my clients claim they don’t have the time or skills to meal prep,” said Greenwood. “I wanted to create an event that would create a sense of community amongst my clients and I wanted to help them achieve their results more effectively. When it comes to weight loss, which is the goal for most of my clients, meal prepping is the most effective way to monitor how much you eat, the portions you eat, and even being mindful of how much you spend on your food.”

There will be more than cooking healthy food at the workshop. Greenwood plans to make it a socializing event as well, where attendees can watch television, play games, and sip on a glass of wine.

“Most of my clients usually drink wine, which is a healthier way to go about drinking if you’re going to do it anyways,” she said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of Paint and Sip events, so that’s kind of where I got that idea from. It adds a little twist to the event.”

As the owner of Fit by Chrissy G Personal Training Studio (FBCG) in downtown Detroit and former NPC bikini competitor, Greenwood is knowledgeable on working out and eating right. Meal prepping can take 4-5 hours to do but it has its benefits. People who plan their meals have healthier diets, eat more fruits and veggies, are less likely to be obese, and meal preppers spend less on eating out. The 80 percent of diet and 20 percent of exercise notion is very real.

“I tell my clients all the time that they’re going to waste their time if they keep coming in here trying to just exercise,” Greenwood said. “If you go home and eat a pizza, it’s completely contradictory to working out and you can’t work your way out of a bad diet. It’s no way around that. Sip and Prep Sundays will help people toward dieting better.”

There is a $10 registration fee for the Sip and Prep Sundays workshop. For more information and registration, visit www.fitbychrisyg.com or email fitbychrisyg@gmail.com.

