Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room

An African-American CEO responded Sunday on social media with optimism for the future to people expressing shock and outrage that someone placed a note with a racial slur in his hotel room during the July 4th holiday.
SEE ALSO: Hotel Offers An Apology But No Ban Of Guests Who Yelled The N-Word
Frank Davis, a management consultant and founder of the Horizon Group of Companies, thanked a Twitter user for his “warm positive comments,” adding that “it shows that there is truly hope for a better tomorrow.”
“Until we address hate and bigotry at its root, continuous improvement will always teeter on the edge of oblivion, a victim of behavior that should have been vanquished long ago,” tweeted Davis, who has long promoted diversity, including a $5 million donation in March to Bucknell University to fund diversity initiatives at his alma mater.
Davis was staying with his son at the Art Ovation Hotel during their vacation in Sarasota, Florida. They discovered the note after returning to the room from breakfast and a shopping trip, reported WWSB-TV, an ABC News affiliate.
“And I went and looked at the lamp and looked at the note and was shocked. The note says, ‘You’re a ni—er,’” he recalled. Davis alerted the hotel’s general manager and the Sarasota Police Department. The police filed a report but not much more than that.
“They basically touted that it was a free speech incident and not a formal criminal matter,” the executive stated.
The hotel’s response wasn’t much better. It offered an apology and a free night, but Davis declined.
“Who knows what other kind of actions that individual who clearly knew we were there was capable of,” Davis said. “Which is why we decided to relocate and find additional lodging for the remainder of our stay.”
Art Ovation Hotel is investigating the incident and vowed to “reinforce its sensitivity training,” according to a statement from the hotel.
SEE ALSO:
You’re Fired! Company Terminated Employee Who Called Cops On Black Man At Swimming Pool
On Anniversary Of Death, Bakari Henderson’s Killing Sheds Light On Racism In Greece
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24
Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding Note With N-Word In His Upscale Hotel Room was originally published on newsone.com