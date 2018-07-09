Detroit’s Clutch & Throttle hosts grand opening, benefits Alternative for Girls

Independently owned shop offers high-quality, purpose-built motorcycle apparel, accessories and service; holds two-week donation drive to benefit Alternatives For Girls

A 2,000-square-foot, premier shop for motorcycle enthusiasts is now open in Detroit. Clutch & Throttle, located at 6544 Beaubien St. in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, offers high quality, purpose-built motorcycle protective gear, apparel and accessories with style and function in mind. The space also includes a workshop to service and repair motorcycles.

Clutch & Throttle carries top of the line moto gear for men and women from Tobacco Motorwear, First Manufacturing Company, Bell, Speed and Strength and Biltwell. Everything from T-shirts, flannels, riding jeans, jackets, helmets, hats, vests, goggles, patches, leather belts and key chains are available to help riders look cool and stay protected. Clutch & Throttle also holds monthly bike nights and motorcycle meet-up and ride events.

“Clutch & Throttle is fueled to help support and grow the local motorcycle community in and around Detroit,” said Brad Touchette, founder and owner. “In addition to offering critical riding gear, we can help riders take their bikes to the next level, from routine maintenance to accessory installs and performance upgrades.”

A long-time, certified Harley-Davidson technician, Touchette was awarded the Harley-Davidson Master of Technology in 2014, the highest level awarded by the American motorcycle manufacturer.

To commemorate the opening, Touchette will host a celebration at Clutch & Throttle that is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018. While browsing the store offerings and having an opportunity to meet Touchette, attendees can enjoy food offerings courtesy of a food truck, adult libations and live entertainment by Kanem X &The May Moons.

Clutch & Throttle also will host a two-week donation drive from July 18 through Aug. 1 to benefit Alternatives For Girls, a Detroit-based nonprofit serving homeless and high-risk girls and young women. Since 1987, the organization has provided critical services, including safe shelter, street outreach and educational support, vocational guidance, mentoring, prevention activities and counseling with the goal to empower the girls and young women it serves to make positive choices.

Alternatives For Girls’ Wish List includes new linens (sheets, bath towels, blankets), clothing (new bras, new socks, new underwear, plain T-shirts, lounge clothes), housewares and pantry items (cookware, silverware, cooking and serving utensils, sandwich bags), and hygiene and baby supplies (toothbrushes and toothpaste, African American hair products, disinfectant wipes, soap, lotion, deodorant, diapers, bottles and baby formula, baby wipes).

Donations can be dropped off at Clutch & Throttle during its regular business hours. A complete list of items frequently requested by the organization can be found at https://alternativesforgirls.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Wish-List-Summer-2018.pdf .

Clutch & Throttle is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 313-656-4325 or visit Clutch & Throttle on the web at https://clutchandthrottle.co/ or via Facebook and Instagram.

