Filling the Void: Kindred Music & Culture Festival to Celebrate Black Culture in Downtown Detroit

Detroit– July 21, 2018 will mark the Inaugural Kindred Music & Culture Festival (Kindred Festival), presented by Kindred Media & Entertainment

A day-long event, Kindred Festival will, celebrate Detroit’s Black culture by highlighting art, music, fashion and civic engagement. Taking place in front of Ford’s newly purchased Michigan Central Station, attendees will experience an array of Black owned vendors and food trucks as they enjoy performances from some of Detroit’s hottest up-and-coming artists.

“I launched the Kindred Festival to celebrate black culture and create a platform for Detroit artists from various genres to come together and showcase their skills,” said Leah Hill, founder of Kindred Media & Entertainment. “Music, art and business are part of Detroit’s fabric and it is time we have a platform to showcase our talent like other cities do. Chicago has Lollapalooza, Philadelphia has Made in America, California has Coachella and Miami has Rolling Loud. Now Detroit has the Kindred Music & Culture Festival.”

The Kindred Festival lineup includes acts from Supakaine, Tiny Jag, Willie Mac Jr., Bevlove, Supercoolwicked, E. Willand MonaLyse. Headlining the festival will be Def Jam artist and Doughboyz Cashout affiliate, Detroit’s own-Payroll Giovanni. Hosting the festival is Detroit’s Princess of Comedy, Delo B.

With the goal to make Kindred Music & Culture Festival a household name not only in the city of Detroit but also amongst music festivals around the country, Leah and her team will continue to bring awareness to Detroit’s unique sounds and Black owned businesses through what has become, Kindred Music Festival.

The Kindred Festival will be held at Roosevelt Park located at 2405 Vernor Highway in Detroit. Gates open at 12 p.m. with performances from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the show runs until 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 to $65. Spots are still available for vendors and food truck to be present on the festival grounds.

To learn more about Kindred Music & Entertainment, artists, vendor and food services or purchase tickets, visit https://www.kindredfestival.com

