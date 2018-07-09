LEGACY OF LITERACY, INC. PRESENTS 7TH ANNUAL LITERACY IN THE PARK JULY 21

Children Ages 4 to 16 will read out loud to earn gifts and fun!!!

Children from Highland Park, Detroit and beyond are invited to come for a pancake breakfast, get free books and backpacks, ride trains and ponies, get their face painted and more at this year’s Literacy In The Park day. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the grounds of the McGregor Library located at 12244 Woodward Ave., in Highland Park. The only ticket price is reading a book to a listener.

Literacy In The Park 2018 will focus on STEAM, an educational approach to learning using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. An excellent example of STEAM is this year’s featured children’s author Christine Taylor-Butler. She has written 65 commercially published books and holds degrees in both civil engineering and art and design from MIT. In her biography, Taylor-Butler wrote about why urban children don’t read. She explained “Multi-cultural children don’t see themselves depicted as being relevant in today’s society – as making a difference. They don’t get to be the “heroes.” So why bother? And yes, while more books are being published that depict children of color, most show us mired in stereotypes, or are tailored to what publishers “think” we want to read, or “think” we are so the voices don’t ring true.”

Alma Greer, a retired educator and founder of Legacy of Literacy started the nonprofit organization in 2012 with an initiative called “Real Men Read,” during Reading Across America Month. “I was concerned because only a few men came to the parent-teacher conferences and there are only a few men employed in elementary schools. I wanted kids to see Black men reading.“ Greer added, “ Recent data indicates that almost one-half of the adult population in Detroit are classified as nonreaders. Eighty-five percent of prisoners are classified as nonreaders. Legacy In Literacy creates an opportunity for kids to love reading.”

Breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. Children will select their books and start reading at 11 a.m. to earn their tickets for the activities. Lunch will also be served. Classical music will be provided by CutTime Productions and the Imani Ra Drum Ensemble from Detroit Unity Temple will perform. There will also be music played throughout the day.

Sponsors for Literacy In The Park include Legacy for Literacy, UAW Ford, ArtOps, Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, Community Heart and First Media Group.

For more information contact Dorothy Jones at (313)510-2184, or by email at dutdot@aol.com.

