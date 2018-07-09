Last year, a rapper by the name of Young Muhammad threatened to sue Rick Ross over his infamous Maybach Music tagline. Now, it looks like he finally followed through.

According to reports from TMZ, Ishaq R. Muhammad has sued the Maybach Music Group boss for $9,999, claiming Rozay stole the MMG tagline from his 2007 single, “Caprice Music.” Apparently, Ross can be heard uttering, “Caprice music” all over the track, and Muhammad believes this is where the rapper got the idea to use a car to describe his brand of music. Muhammad copyrighted Caprice Music back in 2006, and is also suing Roc Nation for endorsing MMG.

Getting sued is never a positive thing, but Rick Ross probably isn’t breaking a sweat over a measly $10,000. He has yet to comment on the matter.

Rick Ross & Roc Nation Are Getting Sued Over The “Maybach Music” Tagline was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: