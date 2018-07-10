American children of deportee to follow mother to Albania today from DTW

Distraught father to bid farewell to kids in McNamara terminal

Megan, Michael and Martina, the three American born children of Cile Precetaj will board a plane for Rome TONIGHT en route to Albania where they will be reunited with their mother who was deported in May. Their father, Pete Gojcevic, will bring them to the Delta ticket counter and say goodbye to them before passing through security, uncertain if he will ever see them again.

WHAT:

Pete Gojcevic says goodbye to his children

WHO:

Pete Gojcevic, Legal Permanent Resident, husband of Cile Precetaj

Megan, Michael and Martina, American born children of Cile Precetaj

WHEN:

4 PM Tuesday, July 10, 2018

WHERE:

Delta ticket counter

McNamara Terminal

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Romulus, MI 48242

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: