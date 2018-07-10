Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word

Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road Rage Incident Involving Driver Who Called Him N-Word

Marquez White argues that he acted in self-defense.

A Dallas Cowboys cornerback defended his road rage after a Texas prosecutor recently charged him with a felony from an incident in October.

Marquez White said he flashed his gun in self-defense after the another driver yelled threats and threw a racial slur at him, adding that the charge was a personal attack on him and his team, according to a statement posted to the Dallas Cowboys‘ blog on Monday. The incident happened in the city of Plano, where officers arrested White on June 15. News of the arrest broke on Monday, according to KDFW-TV.

Prosecutors in Collin County charged White last month with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, ESPN reported. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

The other person, who was driving aggressively, pulled up next to White and hurled the N-word and threats, the football player said. White, a 23-year-old sixth-round pick out of Florida State University last year, flashed his gun after the other driver appeared to search his glove box for a weapon, he said.

“He (White) took his gun up and he held it up in the air straight. He never aimed it at him. Never threatened him with it. Just wanted to let him know he had a weapon to get him to back off. He never made any statement to this person,” Toby Shook, White’s attorney, stated to KDFW-TV, adding that the athlete has a Florida-issued concealed handgun license.

The other driver, however, had a different version of the incident. He alleged that White pointed the gun directly at him.

White reported the incident to the police and has cooperated with authorities, his lawyer said. To the football player, who comes from a law enforcement family, he did nothing wrong.

