Henry Ford SandCastles’ Grief Support Camp opens for metro area kids

Henry Ford SandCastles has begun registration for its 21st annual Camp Erin – Detroit grief support weekend for children and teens who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The free camp for 1st through 12th graders will be held Aug. 17-19 at Camp Tamarack in northern Oakland County.

SandCastles’ Camp Erin – Detroit is open to all grieving children in the metropolitan Detroit area.

The camp combines traditional fun activities with education about how to cope with grief. By interacting with peers who have experienced similar losses, children feel less alone. Campers also find strength and healing when they provide support to one another.

These are some responses from previous campers:

“It’s okay to cry. It helped me learn that a lot of other kids are grieving.” – Kendall, 9

“Camp Erin taught me that it’s okay to laugh, even if you’re sad.” – Hailey, 7

“It helped me learn that your person can still be in your heart.” – Larissa, 9

Grief professionals and trained volunteers facilitate the camp.

Offered at no charge to families, Camp Erin – Detroit is sponsored by The Moyer Foundation, Henry Ford Hospice, Henry Ford OptimEyes and donations from community organizations and individuals.

The camp is limited to 125 campers.

To register a child for camp or to learn about being a camp volunteer, call (313) 874-6881.

