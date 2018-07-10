Midwest Tech leaders talk diversity and community at Intermitten 2018

Third annual event held at the Guardian Club explores how diverse communities of innovative entrepreneurs can connect and use their creativity to better the world

DETROIT ​– June 25, 2018 – After two successful events in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Intermitten announced it is taking its next step in uniting the Midwest tech community. The tech conference will host its 2018 event at downtown Detroit’s historic Guardian Building (500 Griswold St.) on July 12.

A platform for people of varying talents, backgrounds and industries, Intermitten’s Detroit event will usher attendees through an exploration and celebration of diversity, community and creative collaboration. Some of this event’s speakers include:

Anndréa Moore, Founder & CEO, Black Tech Women

Emily Heist Moss, Director of Student Recruitment, Girls Who Code Campus

Lauren A. Hood, Detroit Community Development Consultant

Other event programming includes workshops and talks by experts on tech diversity and inclusion, community builders and artists who collaborate for positive social impact. The event will culminate with a networking after-party where attendees can collaborate on an art mural for the city, get a professional headshot and connect with each other.

“This year’s event is unique in that we dedicated our entire speaker lineup to female thought leaders,” said Heidi Craun, co-founder at Intermitten and one of the organizers of the one-day conference. “While the event isn’t exclusively for or about women, we wanted to show that it is possible to have female speaker representation at a tech conference. These thought leaders have valuable insights and experience to share with every attendee on community, diversity and creative collaboration.”

Intermitten tickets are $120 for access to talks by local, regional and national speakers; facilitated workshops; networking opportunities; meals; and entertainment. Registration and breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with talks following through 5 p.m. and then concluding with the Intermixer After-party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All attendees are invited to participate in a custom Detroit Experience Factory tour for an additional $35, and work at the Bamboo Detroit co-working space and tech incubator. Bamboo Detroit, located at 1420 Washington Blvd., is Intermitten’s community partner and will provide all attendees a free co-working pass for the day.

For tickets and to learn more about Intermitten, visit www.intermitten.org.

About Intermitten

. Intermitten is a grassroots, volunteer-operated organization founded in 2016 by Ann Arbor startup employees. Its mission is to unite the Midwest tech community, thoughtfully nurture its development and highlight it as a hub of and destination for thought leadership in tech. The organization is a Michigan non-profit and will apply for 501(c)(3) status this year. For more information visit www.intermitten.org

