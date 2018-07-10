New Wellness health Center opens in Detroit

A joint venture involving behavioral and physical health services and including a community-based medical residency training program, will launch the innovative integrated healthcare facility Partners in Wellness — The Wellness Center at McKenny.

The grand opening of the center will be Friday, July 13, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include remarks by elected officials, community board president, and program partners, as well as tours of the 5,500 square foot suite, the opportunity to meet the providers, and a community barbecue. The center incorporates the highest quality behavioral healthcare as a critical component of primary care, and also takes in to account the patient’s health history and social determinants of health (access to housing, food security, education, and transportation, among others).

The joint venture, comprised of Authority Health, Behavioral Health Professionals, Inc., and Development Centers, Inc., have partnered to pilot this model. In addition, Genoa Healthcare has aligned with the joint venture to provide integrated pharmacy services at The Wellness Center at McKenny. While other health centers may offer integrated models “co-locating” behavioral health practitioners in a primary care setting, The Wellness Center at McKenny creates a structure for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, behavioral health specialists, community health advocates, and pharmacists to work and train together, caring for patients’ medical, behavioral, and social needs seamlessly.

BHPI’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Lisa Knysz notes the importance of integration in healthcare, “Comprehensive integrated care and treatment is the organization and management of physical and behavioral health services so that individuals get the care they need, when they need it, in ways that are user-friendly, achieve the desired results, and provide cost-effective value. The goal of The Wellness Center at McKenny is to improve the overall health of the community, one person at a time.”

The Wellness Center at McKenny offers comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages in a patient centered environment. Dental services are to be part of the next phase of the project. The goals of Partners in Wellness — The Wellness Center at McKenny include: • Provide timely access to the full range of high-quality integrated behavioral and primary health care services;

• Promote prevention and chronic disease management;

• Use innovative technology and community health advocates to assist with navigation across the continuum of care and service community;

• Incorporate a comprehensive screening process to address the social determinants of health.

The integrated approach pioneered by Partners in Wellness will not only provide an innovative training opportunity for resident physicians, it will also improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction, costs efficiencies, and enhance community engagement – with the long-term goal of improving the health of the community. “We are excited for our psychiatry and primary care residents to work together in this progressive training model,” said Chris Allen, President and CEO of Authority Health, which sponsors the nation’s second-largest community-based graduate medical education teaching health center. “We have long believed that integrated health is the most efficient and effective way to provide health care in our community.”

Development Centers’ Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Liesman added, “The opening of the Wellness Center is a welcome and greatly anticipated addition to the community. Through our partnership with BHPI and Authority Health, we are excited that our McKenny Center will now offer a wide variety of health care services, including community-based physical and mental health treatment for children, adults and families. Addressing the health needs of those in the neighborhoods is key to helping build the economic, physical and social health of the entire community.”

Partners in Wellness — The Wellness Center at McKenny is located at 19750 Burt Road, in Northwest Detroit. It is housed in a once vacant Detroit Public School elementary building. In addition to the integrated health component, Development Centers, Inc. offer comprehensive behavioral health for adults and children, Thrive by Five, Head Start, and Early Head Start, among other programs. About Authority Health Authority Health is a public organization committed to preserving public health and promoting population health in Detroit and Wayne County.

Authority Health sponsors the nation’s second largest graduate medical education teaching health center, the state’s largest Nurse-Family Partnership, the Detroit Chapter of the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and a health insurance enrollment/navigation service, among other programs and services that benefit people in the health care safety net. Authority Health, through funding from Wayne County, is developing a health data analytics portal that will provide data to the public for no charge.

About Behavioral Health Professionals, Inc. Established in 2002 and headquartered in Detroit, BHPI is a nonprofit Managed Behavioral Health Organization offering behavioral health services through a fully integrated network of world-class healthcare providers. Its emphasis is on adding value for our customers by offering expert behavioral care management, medical coordination, and chronic behavioral condition management. BPHI is a fully accredited NCQA Managed Behavioral Health Organization (MBHO) & CARF Behavioral Health Business Network. BHPI offers collaborative solutions by building strong partnerships with health plans, health systems, community mental health organizations, and employer groups.

About Development Centers, Inc. Development Centers is one of Detroit’s preeminent behavioral health care and early childhood education providers. For over 35 years, we have reached out to the community, striving to fulfill our mission of helping children, adults and families live healthier, happier lives. We are dedicated to nurturing children at risk, strengthening families in crisis and empowering individuals to achieve their highest potential. Our expertise in delivering mental health, early childhood education and employment services allows us to offer innovative and comprehensive programming to over 11,000 community members each year. Our continuum of programs and services target low-income families and are provided at little or no cost. For more information, visit http://www.develctrs.org.

Genoa Healthcare has been serving the behavioral health community for more than 15 years. The company provides pharmacy services, telepsychiatry and medication management solutions to more than 650,000 individuals annually in 45 states and the District of Columbia and fills more than 15 million prescriptions per year. Genoa Healthcare is the fifth largest drug chain in the United States with more than 400 pharmacies located onsite within community mental health centers. For more information, visit http://www.genoahealthcare.com. ###

