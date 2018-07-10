SUSAN G. KOMEN GREATER ATLANTA LAUNCHES TREATMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Program to provide financial assistance for Metro Atlanta Breast Cancer Patients

ATLANTA (June 25, 2018) – Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta today announced a new investment in its commitment to support local women and men dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

As part of the organization’s Bold Goal to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026, Komen Atlanta is launching the Komen Atlanta Treatment Assistance Program, which will provide direct financial assistance for local patients dealing with the crippling costs associated with breast cancer treatment.

“No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and getting the treatment they need to save their life. Yet we know that there are many barriers that often prevent breast cancer patients from accessing the care they need,” said Cati Diamond Stone, Executive Director of Komen Atlanta. “Thanks to the support of our donors, we will help remove some of these barriers for our neighbors in need.”

To be eligible, patients must have incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty line and an active breast cancer diagnosis. The program covers limited costs associated with breast cancer treatment such as oral pain medication, anti-nausea medication, oral chemotherapy/hormone therapy, child care/elder care, home care, transportation, lymphedema care and supplies, and durable medical equipment.

For more information, call the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline Monday-Friday 9am-10pm ET at 1-877 GO KOMEN (465-6636) or email helpline@komen.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Roland Alonzi

ralonzi@daltonagency.com

404-876-2875

About Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta

Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in the U.S. as a

whole. And that has to change. Komen Atlanta fights breast cancer on two fronts: at home in metro

Atlanta by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and

globally by funding cutting edge research to find cures. Komen Atlanta has raised $49.7 million since its

inception in 1991, with over $38 million invested in Metro Atlanta to save lives locally and over $9 million

invested to fund research to save lives all over the world. Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G.

Komen organization, the largest private funder in the fight against breast cancer. For more information

visit KomenAtlanta.org.

