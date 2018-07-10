Three Broadway Blockbusters Return To Detroit

Broadway In Detroit announced today that three blockbuster Broadway shows – CHICAGO, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and winner of 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON – will each make return engagements to Detroit in the upcoming season.

Back by popular demand, CHICAGO will return to the Fisher Theatre, October 16-21, 2018 and Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will make a triumphant return to the Detroit Opera House, January 24 – February 3, 2019. THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Detroit for a fourth time after sold out and record-breaking engagements, playing at the Fisher Theatre from December 4-9, 2018. Please note that show dates may be subject to change.

Tickets for CHICAGO will start at $39 when they go on sale later this summer. Tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON will start at $39 and will be available for purchase in the Fall. Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will also go on sale this Fall and will start at $35.

The performance schedules, ticket prices and casting for all three shows will be announced at a later date.

