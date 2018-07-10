Trump Cares More About The Thai Soccer Team Than Children Being Ripped Away From Their Parents In America

The story of the 12 members of the Thai soccer team and their coach being trapped in a cave has taken over the world. Thankfully, after two weeks, all of them have been rescued. Sadly, one Thai Navy Seal died while trying to save them, and our condolences go out to the family of Officer Saman Gunan.

We should also note, there are still four people in the cave, a doctor and three Navy Seals who were left behind when the final boys were rescued. We are hoping for their safe return.

It is heartwarming to hear that children are being reunited with their families and, magically, Trump now suddenly cares about children and families. Trump wrote on Twitter, “On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment — all freed, great job!”

Trump is able to see the humanity in these children, ages which range from 11 to 16, being reunited with their families—but he can’t do the same for children who are being torn from their parents at the U.S. border. Allegedly, nearly 3,000 children have been taken from their parents by border patrol. There have been reports of children being abused at detention centers. One of the few mothers who got her child back claimed her son was returned to her after 85 days “covered in dirt and lice.” Audio has been released of children screaming for their parents. The psychological damages on these children could be for life, and Trump remains heartless.

Watch this heartbreaking video of a migrant mother being separated from her son — for longer than the Thai soccer team and coach were in the cave.

