Detroit Branch NAACP announces leadership change

The Detroit Branch NAACP congratulates and applauds the selection of former Executive Director Donnell R. White as the new Chief Diversity Officer and Director of Strategic Partnerships for Chemical Bank. Chemical Bank is a subsidiary of the Chemical Financial Corporation. Continuing on in the legacy of his work at the Detroit Branch NAACP, the nation’s largest branch, Mr. White will both establish and lead strategies to attract, engage, and develop a diversity of talent across the organization.

He will have an even greater role in developing new relationships with community organizations, businesses, and individuals committed to the growth of this city and region. Detroit Branch NAACP President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony said, “We are very proud of Donnell and the service he has provided since he was a child. He started off with this organization when his mother, Ms. Yvonne White, Michigan State Conference NAACP President would bring he and his brother to the branch on Saturdays. They started off cleaning up the office and Donnell emerged to serve as the leader of the office, as the youngest Executive Director in the nation. He has demonstrated both a sense of management and activism in both the street and the suite in the quest for civil and human rights. The Chemical Bank family is blessed to have him as one of their own. It is not our loss, but our community’s gain.”

At the same time, the Detroit Branch is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kamilia Landrum, a 2016 New Leaders Council Fellow, currently the Program & Member Service Director for the Detroit Branch, as the new Executive Deputy Director. Kamilia Landrum has served with Donnell White and former Executive Director Heaster Wheeler in a variety of capacities. Overseeing programming for strategic priorities in the areas of civic engagement, criminal justice, economic sustainability, education, and health, Ms. Landrum recently coordinated the branches visit to Grand Rapids to demonstrate against the separation of children from their families. Ms. Landrum received her Bachelors of Applied Science in Business Administration from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. She has acquired her Masters in Public Administration in Non-Profit Policy and Management from Wayne State University.

Recently named one of the Michigan Chronicle’s 40 under 40, she serves as a Community Advisory Council member for Health Alliance Plan and the Detroit Sports Zone. She’s a current member of the Southfield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is a member emeritus of the NAACP National Board of Directors, serving on Audit Finance, Image Awards, and Youth Works committees. According to Rev. Anthony, “Kamilia comes in at a very critical time in our nations history. There are so many issues that we will confront in the days ahead. We are also preparing for our National Convention to be held in Detroit in 2019. I am certain that Kamilia will continue in her new role with both confidence and commitment to the goals and objectives of the NAACP. I have known her since she was President of our Youth Council and a part of our ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) program here at the branch. She is already doing an excellent job.”

The Detroit Branch will begin a local search for an Executive Director following the NAACP National Convention that will be held in San Antonio Texas, July 14-18, 2018.

