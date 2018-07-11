Keely Ferguson Lives In The Moment With Her Debut Project “The ELMNT”

In a world obsessed with fusing nostalgia with the future Keely Ferguson keeps both feet squarely planted in the present, appreciating what the world offers today. Her debut project, The ELMNT, executive produced by Dre Butterz

is a 20-minute audio experience that journeys through the elements of self-discovery as they occur. Keely Ferguson’s soft soprano still lends itself to romance and passion on steaming tracks like “Tidal Wave” and “Up & Away” with playful challenges in her lyrics to “ride the wave with me” and to “bring the thunder and the lightning.” When things are less romantic, Ferguson handles difficult conversations with a maturity, intimacy, and honesty that cut right to the heart of the matter.

While songs like “Right Now” and “Happy For Me” are declarations of independence over defiance, others like “Missing Me” are more cautionary and chilling.

In a world obsessed with fusing nostalgia with the future Keely Ferguson keeps both feet squarely planted in the present, appreciating what the world offers today. Her debut project, The ELMNT, executive produced by Dre Butterz

Throughout “The ELMNT” Keely focuses on the moment. Her ability to occupy the space where past and future meet with an open mind, musicianship, and vulnerability is what separates Keely Ferguson from other singer-songwriters. To be in the moment with Keely Ferguson, stream her debut EP The ELMNT on your favorite streaming platform. Stay up to date on performances, appearances, and new music follow Keely Ferguson on Instagram and subscribe to www.keelyferguson.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: