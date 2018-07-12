Central City Integrated Health hosts 6th Annual Community Health Fair, July 17

The public event offers FREE health services and screenings for adults and children

Central City Integrated Health (CCIH), along with various agency partners, will present the Sixth Annual Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tues., July 17 at the historic Detroit Eastern Market located in Shed #3 at 2934 Russell St., Detroit. The public event will help raise overall health awareness in the community by providing a variety of FREE health services and screenings for adults and children.

In addition to CCIH, the Community Health Fair agency partners include the Third Circuit Mental Health Court, Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority, and Wayne County Department of Health Veterans and Community Wellness-Community Corrections Division. Together, these organizations will provide basic health screenings, immunizations and blood pressure checks as well as information booths on health-related programs, services and providers in the community.

“We hope that families take full advantage of this opportunity to prioritize the health of both themselves and their loved ones by joining us on July 17,” said Norris Howard, Division Manager of Community Re-Entry/Jail Diversion Services for CCIH. “We expect a busy day of at least 600 people benefitting from the event’s services this year.”

For more information about the Sixth Annual Community Healthy Fair, contact Norris Howard, Central City Integrated Health, via email at nhoward@centralcityhealth.com, or phone at 313-733-1303.

About CCIH

Central City Integrated Health (CCIH) has a long history of providing evidence-based medical and behavioral health treatment and services, in tandem with creating housing opportunities for Detroit residents. CCIH advances the City of Detroit’s goals to reduce homelessness by providing permanent, stable housing. It is passionate about the rehabilitation of Detroit buildings into supportive housing, in order to increase the diversity of housing options in areas with growing development activity and rising rent costs. And it works diligently in assisting individuals with long-term homelessness or special needs by providing community-based support services so that they can maintain their housing. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, CCIH also provides comprehensive, primary medical, behavioral health and dental care to residents of Detroit and Wayne County. People are never turned away based on their inability to pay or their lack of insurance. For more information visit www.centralcityhealth.com.

About Third Circuit Mental Health Court

The Mental Health Court is a State of Michigan initiative between the office of the court and community mental health. In collaboration this includes: the third circuit court, the prosecutor’s office, the mental health division of the Wayne County Jail, the county of Wayne diversion services, the Detroit Wayne County Community Mental Health Agency, and individual community mental health agencies. Treatment options are offered to the court by providing alternatives to prosecution. For more information visit https://www.bhpi.org/?id=56&sid=1.

About DWMHA

The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority is a safety net organization that provides a full array of services and supports to adults with mental illness, individuals with developmental disabilities, children with serious emotional disturbances and persons with substance use disorders. DWMHA provides empowerment to persons within our behavioral health system. Serving nearly 80,000 citizens in Detroit and Wayne County with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. For more information visit http://www.dwmha.com.

About Wayne County HVCW

The Wayne County Department of Health Veterans and Community Wellness was established to coordinate and administer health, educational, youth, veteran, senior and social services to residents and communities in Wayne County in order to address the social determinants of health and community wellness. It aims to reduce and ultimately eliminate disparities and inequities related to social and environmental justice by focusing on financial education, healthy living and healthy neighborhoods. For more information visit https://www.waynecounty.com/departments/hvcw/home.aspx.

