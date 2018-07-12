Navy Finally Allows Black Women To Wear Their Natural Hair

The U.S. Navy yielded to calls from Black female sailors who complained that the texture of their hair made it difficult to comply with hairstyle regulations.

See Also: Navy Discharges 12-Year Veteran Over Natural Hairstyle

A change went into effect on July 11 that will permit female sailors to wear dredlock hairstyles, wider hair buns and ponytails while in uniform, the Associated Press reported. This accommodation makes the Navy more inclusive, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said.

Female sailors can now wear ponytails and other hairstyles in a change to Navy standards sought by many black servicewomen. https://t.co/zxpfcmramn — The Associated Press (@AP) July 12, 2018

Black women across the military’s branches have been challenged to comply with various appearance standards for female service members that were not written with them in mind.

The Marine Corps was the first service branch to allow locs and twists, according to the Marine Corps Times. It went into effect in December 2015 after Staff Sgt. Cherie Wright presented a persuasive research paper that examined multiple issues, from the psychological effects of the regulations on Black women to the expense of using harsh chemicals to straighten their hair to comply with the rules.

Change came to the Army in January 2017 after 1st Lt. Whennah Andrews, a District of Columbia National Guard, submitted an exception to the Army’s grooming policy request. It included a YouTube video on how locs could be worn appropriately while in uniform, the Army Times reported.

In the Navy, Capt. Thurraya Kent was a senior member of a working group that recommended the changes that came into effect on Wednesday. Kent’s hair had been an issue during her 26 years in the Navy. In at least one instance early in her career, a superior officer ordered Kent to take out her braids, even though they complied with grooming standards of that time.

“Because of the texture of my hair, it stood straight up. It was a very embarrassing moment that stays with you,” she told the AP.

SEE ALSO:

Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Rips Into Bishop Marvin Winans And ‘Church Politics’

Gentrifiers Are Trying To Create A Remixed Version Of A Slave Code In D.C.

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Navy Finally Allows Black Women To Wear Their Natural Hair was originally published on newsone.com