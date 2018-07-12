NFL Alumni 39th Annual Charity Golf Classic honors Detroit Lions Legend Eddie Murray

The NFL Alumni Detroit Chapter, presented by Lear Corporation, will host its 39th Annual Charity Golf Classic, Monday, July 16 at Tam O’Shanter Country Club, 5051 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. This annual charity event will honor 11th ranked all-time scorer and former Detroit Lions Kicker Eddie Murray. Proceeds from this signature event funds a variety of charitable efforts throughout metro Detroit to include the Alumni’s annual student athlete scholarship fund.

“It is indeed a great honor to be recognized by your peers”, says Eddie Murray. “I am humbled to be in such an engaged alumni Association and that begins with our leadership and executive board. The philanthropic work we do far surpasses my expectation of life after football in our community.”

In addition to serving as a critical component of our fundraising efforts, the Golf Classic is a qualifier for the highly coveted 2019 NFL Alumni Super Bowl of Golf (SBOG). The winning team will receive air and lodging accommodations, and tickets to compete for the highly coveted ring during the tournament, May 3-5, 2019 at Pinehurst Golf Resort in North Carolina, to complete in one of the most note-worthy competitions in the country.

NFL Alumni Detroit Vice President and Host Pete Chryplewicz says, “Our annual charity golf classic is a staple in the community where football meets golf and gives back to metro Detroit youth aiding in their transition to college. It is a great event that rounds up athletes, influencers and corporations for a day of networking and fellowship in the city in which we live, play and work.”

Registration and breakfast will be held from 8:00-9:30 a.m. Shotgun start begins at 10:00 a.m. Mix and mingle with your some of your current and former NFL players, professionals and influencers during the cocktail reception beginning at 4:00 p.m. The dinner and awards ceremony will immediately follow the championship shootout, hosted by Justin Rose, WXYZ Channel 7 Sports Reporter. Tickets to the Charity Golf Classic can be purchased at Eventbrite, which includes complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner, open bar sponsored by Tito’s and Courvoisier, a silent auction, swag bags, cigars and more! For more information, please contact Rachel Decker via email at rachel@detroitphilanthropy.com or at (313) 782-3708.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: