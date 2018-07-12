Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day

Build-A-Bear Workshop might want to stay clear of kids for a few days.

Because Timmy, Tommy and Lucy are ready to SHUT. IT. DOWN.

…or at least…their parents are.

On Thursday, Build-A-Bear found themselves in a bit of a PR crisis when they promoted a day of “Pay Your Age.”

Parents or guardians could bring their kids to the store and have them build the bear of their dreams for however many fingers they were holding up.

In other words, if your kid was three-years-old, get out them singles, it’s their lucky day!

The idea seemed great, right up there with the free Slurpee day on 7/11.

Only problem is, the promotion was so popular, the massive crowds became too chaotic for Build-A-Bear.

They had to close down certain stores or limit the lines at others. Peep the scene below…

Once BAB closed or limited access to their stores, parents were NOT happy.

@buildabear not being able to supply the demand on pay-your-age day is bad. making kids have to attend and being turned away at the door is disgusting. #promofail #PayYourAge #buildabear #angryparent — Graeme Allan (@pieman1872) July 12, 2018

@buildabear @emma1885 angry and fuming, we are working parents, my wife is having to drive 100 miles after work to get to a store to take up the offer, and now we have a 2 year old in meltdown she's not getting a bear, perhaps your MD wants to consul her @BBCWatchdog #buildabear — Dave A (@geekonaleashuk) July 12, 2018

Eesh. Two-year-old meltdown?

No thank you.

People who signed up for the free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program could earn the Pay Your Age promotion by giving an email address.

Now that the promotion failed, BAB is giving out vouchers to people who were present in line and people in the U.S. and Canada who already signed up for the rewards program. Bonus Club members must log into their account by midnight on July 15 to receive their vouchers and they will be honored through August 31, 2018, according to BAB’s website.

Well…it seems like the failed promotion day wasn’t a complete disappointment.

Now parents just have to tend to their crying kids.

Good luck!

Oops! Build-A-Bear Left Little Kids’ Hearts In Shambles After Failed Promotion Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

