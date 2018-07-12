Home

Watch: Shiggy Stops By The Breakfast Club, Teaches Hosts The “In My Feelings” Dance

Nobody does The Shiggy better than the man himself

The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, DJ Envy

Source: Splash / Splash News

Instagram comedian Shiggy has gone absolutely viral for his #DoTheShiggy challenge, which has also skyrocketed Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track to the top of the charts.

On Wednesday, Shiggy took his talents to The Breakfast Club to talk about how this whole dance craze came about, and he even teaches the show’s  hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy how to do his signature “In My Feelings” dance.

 

