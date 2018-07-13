Focus: Hope holds 13th District Congressional Candidates Forum

Focus: HOPE, in partnership with Neighborhood Service Organization, is hosting a forum for the full- term-election ballot candidates of Michigan’s 13th United States Congressional District. In its 50th year of service to overcome racism, poverty and injustice, this forum marks only the second of its kind to be hosted on Focus: HOPE’s campus. “Previously we held that involvement in such activities might undermine our nonpartisan efforts to serve the community,” said Vern Anthony, Focus: HOPE’s interim CEO.” But today’s nasty political climate necessitates that Focus: HOPE serves as a platform for the metro Detroit community to both be heard as well as hear from those who wish to represent it.”

The first forum to be hosted was for last year’s highly publicized district 2 Detroit City council race. District 2 makes up the vast majority of HOPE Village, the 107-residential block neighborhood surrounding Focus: HOPE and other high-performing agencies such as Neighborhood Service Organization and the Parkman Branch Library. Some of the candidates reported this being the most organized and well-attended forum in which they had participated during their entire race. “It’s important to us and our partners to ensure we are reaching those who are not typically at the table,” said Anthony.

WHO: Open to all Metro Detroiters. Children are welcome under close supervision of an adult. Dinner will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

WHEN: Friday, July 13, 2018, 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Focus: HOPE

1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238

