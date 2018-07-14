Home

Twitter Purges Fake Followers, Exposing Trump And Other Phonies

45, Ray Lewis and more got caught faking the funk.

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio

Source: Ty Wright / Getty

The truth always comes to the light.

Twitter unleashed a wave of social media justice Friday, wiping out millions of fake follower accounts and exposing some long-suspect phonies along the way.

Former NFL superstar Ray Lewis lost almost half of his total followers, falling from 713.2K to 364.7K overnight.

Former-ESPN anchor Britt McHenry, the staler version of Tomi Lauren also got hit.

But the Cheeto-In-Chief is still trying to fix the results.

As fake followers disappeared from Trump’s @RealDonaldTrump page, tweeters observed that he was apparently buying them back in real time.

What do you call people who fake it even after they’ve made it?

