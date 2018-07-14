Twitter Purges Fake Followers, Exposing Trump And Other Phonies

The truth always comes to the light.

Twitter unleashed a wave of social media justice Friday, wiping out millions of fake follower accounts and exposing some long-suspect phonies along the way.

Former NFL superstar Ray Lewis lost almost half of his total followers, falling from 713.2K to 364.7K overnight.

Twitter completed its fake account purge today. One person who reportedly bought fake followers was Ray Lewis, who lost about half his followers pic.twitter.com/z8BNzECthv — Austin Vitelli (@AustinVitelli) July 12, 2018

Former-ESPN anchor Britt McHenry, the staler version of Tomi Lauren also got hit.

But the Cheeto-In-Chief is still trying to fix the results.

As fake followers disappeared from Trump’s @RealDonaldTrump page, tweeters observed that he was apparently buying them back in real time.

Trump account is buying replacement accounts as the fakes are being purged

You can watch it happening — Margo 👀👂👀👂 (@margo94) July 13, 2018

Trump lost 300,000 or so followers but his follower count hasn’t gone back up yet — Austin Vitelli (@AustinVitelli) July 13, 2018

What do you call people who fake it even after they’ve made it?

