Lakers fans were ecstatic to see LeBron James enter a Las Vegas Summer League game in purple and gold shorts.

They welcomed their new king with a standing ovation that immediately erased years of heated Kobe vs. LeBron arguments.

LeBron James enters w/ Lakers shorts to a standing ovation from Lakers fans at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/TPWwc4UvOj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 15, 2018

Bron greeted his new teammate Brandon Ingram on the sidelines as fans looked on and prospects competed for a chance to play beside the King next spring.

BRANDON INGRAM IS IN THE BUILDING GREETING HIS NEW TEAMMATE THE KING 👑👑👑🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/tGwKuhPZ7C — Lake Show™ (@LakeShowFamily) July 15, 2018

LeBron James likes what he sees from his Lakers at the @NBASummerLeague @KingJames pic.twitter.com/CZpUc6QR2D — Ashley Nevel (@AshleyNevel) July 15, 2018

LeBron’s color ways as a Laker are about to be BRAZY — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) July 15, 2018

Lake Show stans, hit the jump to see Kobe Bryant’s summer league highlight tape from 1996.

The King Arrives: LeBron Appears In Purple & Gold At Lakers Summer League Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

