DMC AND OLYMPIA ANNOUNCE PROJECT TO DEVELOP STATE-OF-THE-ART SPORTS MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Detroit Medical Center (DMC) and Olympia Development of Michigan announced today a long-term agreement to build a state-of-the-art facility in which DMC will lease a portion of the building to operate a one-of-a-kind sports medicine facility. The new building, when complete, will be located adjacent to the new Little Caesars Arena—adding new professional jobs, medical services and retail opportunities to The District Detroit. Both organizations envision an innovative facility that leverages the expertise of DMC’s specially-trained clinical and rehabilitation teams to provide patients with immediate access to sports-related care.

“The District Detroit continues to catalyze new and exciting opportunities for our community, like this project with the Detroit Medical Center that will bring additional world-class, specialty medical services to Detroit.” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “It will also increase the job opportunities, tax base and retail activity on Woodward Avenue and will spur even more growth in the surrounding area.”

One of six new projects recently announced by Olympia Development as the launch of Phase 2 of development in the District Detroit, the five-story, 127,000-square-foot facility will occupy land currently used as a surface parking lot at Woodward Avenue and Sproat Street. The development is bringing four floors of Class A office space and 17,000 square feet of street-level retail with construction scheduled to begin next year.

The DMC Sports Medicine Institute will occupy approximately 50,000 square feet of the new facility, and the remaining 60,000 square feet of office space will be available for office or complimentary medical tenants looking to be a part of the city’s remarkable resurgence and The District Detroit. The facility will also bring even more vibrancy to the area, which also includes Little Caesars Arena and the soon-to-open Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University.

The project includes investment of more than $65 million and will bring dozens of construction and construction-related jobs, as well as professional medical and office jobs to the area.

DMC has been the official healthcare provider for both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers for more than 10 years. DMC doctors also offer on-site orthopedic care for players during games at Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.

The DMC Sports Medicine Institute will be the first of its kind in Detroit and will include many exciting features only steps from Little Caesars Arena such as a golf simulator, 3-point basketball court and a 40-yard track. Additionally, there will be high quality specialty rehab services offered such as a mobile MRI and a rehab pool.

“We are excited about what this facility will mean to our community, athletes from near and far, and the teams they represent,” said Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, DMC CEO. “We look forward to offering injury management and performance improvement services supported by sports science, biomechanics and other innovative therapies. This long-term investment is yet another example of our continued commitment to Detroit and to further enhancing our outpatient services model.”

Through an exclusive agreement with EXOS, a nationally-recognized sports performance delivery provider, the DMC Sports Medicine Institute will offer tailored health programs that guide athletes to improve in the four pillars of human performance: mindset, nutrition, movement and recovery— services highly sought after by athletes.

Currently, professional athletes from Detroit and players from Michigan’s universities often leave the state for training, evaluation, performance assessment, injury prevention/improvement, specialized orthopedic therapy and long-term recovery programs. The DMC Sports Medicine Institute will serve a growing demand in southeast Michigan and become a destination site for athletes from across the state and other parts of the Midwest.

The DMC Sports Medicine Institute will be a place where physicians, therapists, trainers, other clinicians and researchers can collaborate to better provide innovative sports medicine services to professional, collegiate, high school and recreational athletes. DMC continues to demonstrate its commitment to the revitalization of Detroit and the new Sports Medicine Institute is yet another example of its promise to further enhance the world-class care it provides to the Detroit community and beyond.

This new sports medicine institute joins more than a dozen other major projects Olympia Development has completed or undertaken since 2015, including Little Caesars Arena; office developments for Google, the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Entertainment and 313 Presents; four new restaurants; a team store; the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion; the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University; Chevrolet Plaza and other public spaces, infrastructure enhancement and more. Together, the projects set the stage for significant additional retail, office and residential development.

About the Detroit Medical Center

The Detroit Medical Center operates eight hospitals and institutes, including Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital and DMC Heart Hospital. The Detroit Medical Center is a leading regional health care system with a mission of excellence in clinical care, research and medical education. The Detroit Medical Center is proud to be the Official Healthcare Services Provider of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. For more information, visit http://www.dmc.org. “Like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/dmcheals, follow us on Twitter at @dmc_heals or check out our YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/DetroitMedicalCenter.

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is a dynamic urban destination in the heart of Detroit. One that includes something for everyone—a dense neighborhood experience with a variety of developments alongside Detroit’s premiere sports and entertainment venues. Connecting downtown Detroit to growing nearby neighborhoods such as Midtown, Corktown and Brush Park, The District Detroit is having a dramatic economic impact on Detroit and is a driving catalyst of the city’s remarkable resurgence. The District Detroit has delivered $1.4 billion in new investment to Detroit including the new Little Caesars Arena, Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University and Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion. Additionally, new office, residential and retail spaces will continue to add momentum to Detroit’s amazing comeback for years to come.

