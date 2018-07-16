King S#!t: World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappé Donates $400,000 Winnings

19-year-old Kylian Mbappé is the third youngest World Cup Player ever, and one of a handful of Black stars that lead team France to victory.

According to reports, Mbappé (whose family hails from Cameroon) has donated 100% of his World Cup winnings to a charity that gives sports lessons to disabled and hospitalized children.

France’s Kylian Mbappe is donating 100% of his pay ($29K per gane + $350K bonus for winning the #WorldCup) to a charity that gives free sports instruction to hospitalized and disabled children. https://t.co/14bpQOMqEP — Tom Mendoza (@TomMendozaTalks) July 16, 2018

Hit the jump to meet the other heroes of France’s world champion team. More than half of the French team’s starter are African immigrants.

