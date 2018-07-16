Home

Meet Great Britain’s Black Miss Universe: Dee-Ann Kentish-Rodgers

She’s the first Black Brit to receive the crown.

PHILIPPINES-ENTERTAINMENT-MISS UNIVERSE

Source: TED ALJIBE / Getty

She’s definitely gonna have Steve Harvey sweating this winter.

Follow Dee-Ann Kentish-Rodgers, Great Brittain’s Miss Universe winner and the first Black woman to represent the country.

Originally from Anguilla, follow @AsToldBy_Dee to keep up with her next steps to competing on the Miss Universe stage.

