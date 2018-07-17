2nd Annual Fit & Fine Pageant for Black Women Ages 50 and Over

The 2nd annual Ms. Fit & Fine pageant will be held on Saturday September 22, 2018 at University High School Academy in Lathrup Village. We are currently seeking 25 women ages 50 and over to participate in the 2018 pageant. The purpose of the Pageant is to highlight African American Senior women who are dispelling the myths of aging.

“We will highlight women who are healthy, fit and fine. Our goal is to encourage other women to take better care of themselves as they age. We will encourage, inspire, and provide resources that will educate women on how to improve their overall quality of life,” said pageant founder Veronica Hood.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the Travelers Aid Society of Metropolitan Detroit which is a 501©3 organization that aids the homeless, Alternatives for girls, and The Helpings Hands Sarcoidosis Foundation.

The Ms. Black Fit & Fine pageant was designed to promote the long-term health benefits of following a healthy lifestyle. We want to provide a platform that showcases African American women ages 50 and over who have embraced this concept, and are able to serve as role models for other women.

For more information please contact Ms. Black Fit and Fine Pageant Founder/Director Veronica Hood by phone at 313-815-8234, online at www.Msblackfitandfinepageant.com

Or via email: msblackfitandfine@gmail.com

