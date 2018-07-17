BEACON PARK SHARES ITS ONE YEAR BIRTHDAY BASH WITH HUNDREDS OF AREA YOUTH

DTE’s Beacon Park, Detroit’s newest public gathering space, will mark its one year anniversary with a birthday party unlike any other. The DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation coordinated with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), faith-based organizations and local nonprofits to invite hundreds of children to attend a special Beacon Park Birthday Bash on Saturday, July 21

Beacon Park, located at Grand River and Cass Avenue, was developed by DTE Energy as both a programmed public space and a catalyst for growth in west central downtown. The park hosts hundreds of events annually, from headliner concerts to family fun days and fitness boot camps. Programming for the park is underwritten by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation.

“We are thrilled to share Beacon Park’s incredible birthday bash with children in our community as our very special guests of honor,” said Nancy Moody, DTE Energy vice president of public affairs and chairperson of the DTE Beacon Park Foundation.”

Beacon Park anticipates nearly 1,000 invited guests, including children along with families and guardians to attend the Birthday Bash. Guests will enjoy refreshments and a variety of fun activities, such as an exotic zoo, face painting, putt putt golf, a bounce house, costumed characters and more. McDonalds will also be on hand providing gifts for the kids, including free meal cards and other fun items.

See details below regarding entire schedule for Beacon Park One-Year Anniversary Weekend events.

ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY JULY 19

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Party in the Park for DTE Employees

A celebration for DTE Energy employees including Downtown Games competition, bring your child to work day, and more.

Noon to 7 p.m.: Downtown Street Eats

Food Truck Rally at Beacon Park from 4 to 7 p.m., there will be live music provided by Young Pioneer and Detroit 313 Experience, Lumen Detroit bars and lawn games.

FRIDAY JULY 20

6 to 10 p.m.: Sunset Sessions and Silent Disco

Kicking off Beacon Park’s One Year Anniversary celebration weekend will be a special edition of Friday’s Sunset Sessions and Silent Disco featuring several local DJs spinning a variety of music to dance the night away. The event is FREE. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Lumen Detroit.

SATURDAY JULY 21

9 to 11 a.m.: FREE Energy + Fitness: Outdoor Spin Class with Pulse Detroit

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Summer Concert Series Featuring Saint Motel

Part two of the Summer Concert Series will be a free performance by international headliners Saint Motel. The LA-based, indie pop, foursome has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and played main stage at major music festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. The night will include a light and video spectacular and an enhanced synchronized light show surrounding Beacon Park by Detroit-based Mindfield. During the performance concert-goers will have the chance to shop at Beacon Park’s open-air Night Market, enjoy a variety of food truck offerings, visit Lumen Detroit for dinner, craft beer and cocktails, or play lawn games.

SUNDAY JULY 22

1 to 5 p.m.: Family Fun Day “Birthday Celebration” Edition

Bring the whole family and enjoy interactive presentations provided by the Michigan Science Center, race solar cars, make and take activities along with inflatables, face painting, lawn games, putt-putt golf, crafts and more.

For more information on Beacon Park and a complete schedule of events, visit DTEBeaconPark.com.

