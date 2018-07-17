UNIVERSITY PREP SCHOOLS HOSTS TEACHER RECRUITMENT FAIR TO FILL FALL OPENINGS ACROSS THE DISTRICT

University Prep Schools will host a district wide job fair Thursday, July 19 to recruit teachers for immediate openings at each of its nine schools across the city.

The U Prep job fair will take place at the University Prep Science and Math Elementary School’s Sidney D. Miller campus from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. UPSM Elementary is located at 2251 Antietam in Detroit. Teachers interested in the applying to U Prep Schools are also invited to submit materials online at Uprepschools.com.

The U Prep Schools system encompasses three districts – University Prep Science and Math, University Prep Academy and the Henry Ford Academy School of Creative Studies (CCS) – with nine campuses serving K-12 students from all corners of Detroit. More than 5,000 students currently attend U Prep Schools.

Since opening its first school in 2003, U Prep Schools continue to be a popular choice for Detroit families due to a longstanding system-wide commitment to low student-to-teacher classroom ratios and a groundbreaking promise to create pathways to higher education for each of its students. U Prep schools currently offer a student-to-teacher ratio of 18-to-1, annually considered among the lowest in the city.

“We have a track record of wanting and delivering the best for our students largely because we’re just as committed to being a place of great opportunity for our teachers too,’’ U Prep Chief Executive Officer Mark Ornstein said. U Prep Schools are part of the Thompson Educational Foundation’s family of K-12 schools based in Detroit. “Our families expect us to bring the best teachers to their children and that’s exactly who we’re looking for; the best and brightest people we can find for each of one of our schools.’’

Through its Detroit 90/90 Promise, U Prep Schools guarantee a minimum graduation rate of 90 percent of students and a similarly impressive college acceptance rate of 90 percent. U Prep was the first public nonprofit charter school system in Detroit to make and keep such a pledge. U Prep’s focus on college readiness is also credited with helping its high school graduates earn more than $11 million in college scholarships.

“Together, our teachers and students create an environment where learning is focused and fun and also inspiring for educators who truly want to do their best work teaching young people to thrive,’’ Ornstein said. “Few public-school districts can promise all that we deliver daily for U Prep students and teachers.’’

