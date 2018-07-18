CAMPUS POLICE OFFICER

Part Time

(E013-18)

Notice of Position Opening

External

Posting Date: July 2, 2018

Reports To: District Director, Public Safety

Grade / Level: Non Union ($20.00 per hour)

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

Summary of Duties:

Under the direction of the Director of Public Safety, law enforcement work involving the protection of life and property, and the enforcement of laws and ordinances on all property owned and operated by Wayne County Community College District. Employees may be designated to represent the police department in various uniform and non-uniform capacities. MCOLES sworn police officer will perform all related duties including, but not limited to, patrolling on foot or by vehicle, college property and on the public way adjacent to all college owned or controlled property to prevent and discover the commission of crimes; enforce State and Federal laws; enforce traffic regulations; conduct investigations on criminal offenses and traffic accidents to gather evidence, obtain witnesses and make arrests; provide documentation and testimony to Judicial Board and courts; and provide general security for college properties and citizens on campus to insure a safe environment for all.

Education:

Must be a high school graduate, or equivalent, Associates Degree preferred

General Requirements

Must be MCOLES certified. Previous experience as an MCOLES police officer preferred.

Must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 21 years of age.

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Ability to work as a team player in a multi-cultural diverse working environment.

Experience with multi-cultural students and staff preferred.

Each applicant must meet the minimum employment standards for Police Officers as established by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES). http://www.michigan.gov/mcoles/0,4607,7-229-150169–,00.html

Additional Requirements:

Successful candidate must demonstrate ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing. Applicants are subject to a background check for criminal convictions; a drug/alcohol dependency test (medical) will be conducted as a condition of employment.

Please reference this staffing number on all documents: E013-18

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER M/F/H/V

Mail Resume to:

Wayne County Community College District,

Attention: Human Resources, 801 W. Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Or e-mail your resumes to: jobs@wcccd.edu

