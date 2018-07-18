CAMPUS SAFETY OFFICER

Part Time

(E011-18)

Notice of Position Opening

Internal / External

Posting Date: July 2, 2018

Reports To: District Director, Public Safety

Grade / Level: Non Union ($12.00 per hour)

Applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

Summary of Duties:

Campus Safety Officers perform specialized safety/ security activities including enforcement of college regulations, vehicular and foot patrol of college property. Under the direction of the shift supervisor, conducts preliminary investigations (gather evidence and obtain witnesses information, and submit written reports), answer calls and complaints and provide assistance to students, faculty and staff, including assisting with jump starting vehicles. Personal escorts, provides directions/ information, lock/unlock classroom doors, and perform other related duties as assigned. Issue parking violations and enforce the college’s parking procedures. Observes and reports unsafe equipment or areas on the campus. Assist in communication/ control center, monitoring CCTV, alarm system, access control, taking students ID cards, and assist with all other dispatch / communication duties as needed.

Education:

High School or equivalent required. College credits in Criminal Justice or related study preferred.

Experience

Two (2) years security related experience. Three years employment with emphasis on interaction with the public may be considered.

Other:

Demonstrate ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing. Possess and maintain a valid Michigan Driver’s license. Applicants are subject to a background check for criminal convictions and a drug/ alcohol dependency test, (medical) will be conducted as a condition of employment.

Please reference this staffing number on all documents: E011-18

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER M/F/H/V

Mail Resume to:

Wayne County Community College District,

Attention: Human Resources, 801 W. Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Or e-mail your resumes to: jobs@wcccd.edu

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: