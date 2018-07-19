The Black Women’s Expo Returns to Atlanta

There can never be too much of a good thing when it comes to, well, a good thing. The Black Women’s Expo falls into this category.

The annual BWe Experience, which originated in Chicago, will come to Atlanta August 10-12, 2018 at the Georgia International Convention Center, as a part of its three-city tour with an entire weekend of exciting programming designed to uplift and inspire.

BWe is where African-American women and their families can find the latest trends, new products and services, and be enlightened, all in one weekend. Seminars on issues like health and wellness, racial equality, career advancement, business/entrepreneurship, and community issues give attendees an opportunity to engage and connect while being enriched.

In its 24th year, including Atlanta as a tour stop was a natural fit for the popular expo, according to founder and creator Merry Green.

“Atlanta is a dynamic city just in the sheer number of African Americans or the number of African-American-owned businesses, and then the historically black educational institutions,” Green, president of MGPG Events, explained. “It is ideal for an event focused on African-American women consumers and the entire family which is what BWe is all about. Just look at Atlanta’s political arena; that alone would make you want to bring the expo to a city like Atlanta – with a black female mayor and possibly even for the first time a black female governor. It is just the kind of city that you want to be a part of.”

Throughout the weekend, attendees will have access to a number of themed pavilions including the Beauty Bar, which will showcase beauty & cosmetic products; the Culinary Pavilion, where African American chefs will showcase their skills and provide food samples; a Literary Café with African-American authors and booksellers; the Natural Hair Pavilion featuring products for natural hair; and the Health & Wellness Pavilion, where local medical institutions provide much-needed health screenings.

Also, during the BWe Atlanta, sessions such as Women Who Run It – featuring African-American women who are running corporations or running for political office will be held. The potential participants are powerful women such as Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. We are also planning a Town Hall meeting around a significant issue of concern in Atlanta.

“We want to talk about those issues that reflect the Atlanta community,” Green said. “We certainly don’t think we can come into Atlanta or any other city and simply offer what we program in Chicago. We really do want to come in, get involved and engage the community.”

She continued, “What makes us different is that we put in the important work to make the show relevant wherever we are. It is not an easy feat to produce an exposition for three days with 30 to 40 topical seminars led by industry experts, a main stage with local/national entertainment, hair and fashion shows, an exhibitors marketplace providing an opportunity for small businesses and corporations to showcase their products and services to their target audience throughout the weekend, as well as, a teen summit for high school students on Friday with seminars and entertainment. The special emphasis on teens and young adults is one feature that makes us different,” saidGreen.

Since 1995, MGPG Events, Inc., a boutique firm headquartered in the city of Chicago, has specialized in Event Planning & Production, Experiential Marketing and Public Relations for an expansive list of clients. Green has an extensive background and expertise in community relations and outreach. Her team develops effective public relations campaigns as well as produce special events for clients specifically targeting the African-American community.

Green said her team is committed to making the Black Women’s Expo fresh and new each year. “We get involved in what’s happening locally as well as nationally, and we bring that content to the show.”

Tickets to the Black Women’s Expo are on sale now. Adult tickets are available for half price of $7.50 at Walgreens, the official ticket distribution retailer. Tickets can also be purchased online for $15, plus handling, here. For more information on the Black Women’s Expo, visit theblackwomensexpo.com or follow Black Women’s Expo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Black Women’s Expo Returns to Atlanta was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

