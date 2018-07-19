Wayne County Airport Authority selects new interim CEO

The Wayne County Airport Authority Board appointed Chad Newton to serve as Interim CEO. In his new role, Newton will lead the Wayne County Airport Authority, the independent governmental entity tasked with management, and operation of Detroit Metropolitan (DTW) and Willow Run (YIP) airports.

“Chad has over 19 years of airport experience and nearly 30 years as a law enforcement professional,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Board Chair Michael Garavaglia. “He is one of a select few public safety executives in the United States certified by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) as an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.). The A.A.E. certification is the highest level of accreditation granted by AAAE, the world’s largest professional organization for airport executives. Chad’s extensive knowledge of our industry, combined with his professional credentials, make him a valuable asset to our organization.”

Newton is a United States Army veteran serving tours of duty in Seoul, South Korea and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After being honorably discharged, he joined the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. In 1999, Newton transitioned to the Wayne County Airport Police Department, where he advanced through the ranks becoming the Vice President of Public Safety for the Wayne County Airport Authority.

“I’m honored to work with the board to lead the Wayne County Airport Authority,” said Chad Newton. “Throughout the last 19 years, I’ve crossed paths with employees from every Airport Authority department. I will continue to support their efforts and offer guidance as we remain focused on our customers and our community.”

Newton graduated cum laude from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice; and a master’s degree in Technology Studies with a Law Enforcement specialty. Other professional accomplishments include being a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Michigan State Leadership Academy and the Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command.

Genelle Allen, Esq., the Wayne County Airport Authority’s current Interim CEO, will step down on July 20, 2018. Allen will return to her role as Chief Operating Officer for Wayne County.

“We appreciate Genelle’s contributions to the Airport Authority over the last six months,” Garavaglia said. “She stepped in when we needed her and made a positive impact on our team.

