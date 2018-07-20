Republicans Are Doing Their Damnedest To Make Sure You Can’t Vote

Republicans are terrified of the midterm elections in November and are pulling out all the tricks to prevent people of color from voting. A new study from NYU’s Brennan Center for Justice claims that due to a 2013 Supreme Court decision, which invalidated a key part of the Voting Rights Act, there has been a high rate of voters purged in areas that have a history of racial discrimination.

The study claims that in “preclearance jurisdictions” approximately 2 million more voters were removed from voter rolls. Vox.com provided examples, reporting, “In Arkansas, thousands of voters were erroneously flagged in 2016 as the state sought to cull voters who had been convicted of felonies. In Virginia, voters were wrongly deleted from the rolls in 2013 based on a flawed database that tracked residents who had moved.”

Myrna Perez, the deputy director of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, wrote in the New York Times, “Our analysis shows that as regions once covered by the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act increased their purge rates, so too did the number of people who showed up to vote at their polling place but were unable to cast a regular ballot. This suggests that voters were missing from the rolls.”

Desperate times calls for desperate measures, and purging people from voting is one of many steps the party is taking. This upcoming November, please do your proper research to ensure you are able to vote. Every vote matters—if it didn’t, the powers-that-be wouldn’t try to shut down voting.

