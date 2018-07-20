WOW: Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth In Chick-Fil-A And Her Baby Gets Free Food For Life

It’s one thing to go into labor unexpectedly — but it’s another thing to give birth while you’re using the restroom at a local Chick-Fil-A.

That was the case for the Griffin Family who delivered their newborn baby girl Gracelyn at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in San Antonia, TX.

According to ABC news:

“Fallon Griffin started having intense contractions on Tuesday night, so she and her husband, Robert, headed to the hospital. Before heading to the hospital, the couple dropped off their two daughters with a family friend, and the couple stopped by a nearby Chick-fil-A so that Falon could use the restroom.” And that’s when the mom of three went into labor.

She told reporters, “All I cared about at the end of the day was the baby was breathing, and by the time they (first responders) arrived, she was pink, thankfully for those blankets for keeping her warm.”

Chick-fil-A rewarded the family’s unexpected delivery by offering Gracelyn “Lil Nugget” Griffin food for life at their establishment and a guaranteed job at 14 years old. Congrats to the beautiful family.

