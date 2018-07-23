North American International Auto Show in Detroit moves to June starting in 2020

Organizers of the North American International Auto Show say that starting in 2020 the annual Detroit event will take place the week of June 8 instead of January.

A statement from the show Monday says the new schedule will enable automakers, industry suppliers and others to “deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside of the show’s four walls” at downtown’s Cobo Center.

The show will be held during more-favorable spring weather, rather than in winter. Organizers say the change also will help cut costs, since exhibitors won’t be setting up during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day holiday period.

“We’re going to put people in car seats, outside on the streets of Detroit,” DADA Executive Director Rod Alberts said. “The only limit to what we can do is the canvas of the streets of Detroit and the exhibitors’ imagination. We’ll showcase Detroit at the best time of year. Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals.”

Hart Plaza, Detroit RiverWalk, Campus Martius, Woodward Avenue and Grand Circus Park are named among some of the outdoor sites for the show. Organizers say the sites might even extend beyond the Downtown area to “historic automotive locations or state parks such as Belle Isle.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: