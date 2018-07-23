Alabama bred rapper YBN Nahmir is the latest star to go sneaker shopping with Joe La Puma and the whole crew over at Complex.

Nahmir stopped by Flight Club in Los Angeles to talk about having his own Jordan plug growing up, not understanding some trends including high-fashion sneakers, and why shoes are the most important part of any outfit.

Peep the entire episode below to see what sneakers YBN Nahmir ends up copping.

Watch: YBN Nahmir Talks The All-Important Jordan Plug On ‘Sneaker Shopping’ With Complex was originally published on globalgrind.com

