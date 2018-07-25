Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again

Surprise, surprise.

Someone out there don’t like Donnie.

Early Wednesday morning someone went straight-up Misery on Donald Trump‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Authorities arrived on the scene only to find dust and rubble where Donnie’s star once was.

BREAKING! President Trumps star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just destroyed. We're following up on #2NEWSAM. pic.twitter.com/qiad6yIMCn — Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) July 25, 2018

They also found a pick-ax nearby.

…so clearly the demolition person wanted to send a message.

BREAKING Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame smashed AGAIN https://t.co/3ETSAcz5Ix pic.twitter.com/pRJ57UvmNK — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) July 25, 2018

Petty…

…just how we like it.

Trump first got the star back in 2007 when he was on NBC’s The Apprentice. This isn’t the first time it was smashed to bits, according to KRISTV.com.

Two years ago, someone went in on that thang with a sledgehammer. One James Otis pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and received three years probation, 20 days of community service and a $4,400 fine.

And let’s also not forget all the times people have defaced Trump’s star over the last few years.

*Sniff, sniff, tear.*

Good to know the resistance is still going strong.

