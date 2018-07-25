Detroit Popeyes temporarily closed after video reveals filthy conditions

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Detroit at the East Seven Mile and Gratiot location said she lost her job after posting cellphone video showing unsanitary conditions in the food storage and preparation areas.

On Tuesday, Shakita Shemere said that a manager told her to leave Monday night as she was livestreaming the video on Facebook. It shows uncovered containers of what appears to be raw chicken in a freezer, dirty containers stacked for reuse and trash across much of the floor.

The 20-year-old Shemere says she made the recording after the manager yelled at her for screaming when she saw a cockroach.

The restaurant was closed Tuesday. Detroit’s health department says management was cooperating and following cleaning protocols.

Popeyes’ corporate office says the franchise owner was working with health officials.

