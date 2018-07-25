DPSCD makes it easy to enroll with community pop up centers

Detroit Public School Community District has made it easier for families to enroll in the district. DPSCD Pop Up enrollment centers, which will launch next Monday, July 30, will service DPSCD families and students. Pop-up enrollment centers will open five locations to serve communities throughout Detroit.

For a total of four weeks, families will have opportunities to meet with enrollment specialists who will discuss your child’s (or children’s) specific needs. Rather it is Exceptional Student Education (ESE) services (formerly known as special education), art and music programming, or finding a school to fit your child’s athletic interest, DPSCD enrollment specialists will be here to serve our families to ensure your child receives the best quality education.

The pop-up enrollment centers are open Monday-Friday beginning Monday, July 30 and ending Friday, August 24. The centers are open from 10-6 p.m. Please note the important change regarding the Charles Wright Academy location for the week of July 30. To learn more visit detroitk12.org.

1.*Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science

19299 Berg Road, 48219

(Gompers Elementary-Middle School will serve as a West Location July 30- Aug 3. On Monday, Aug. 6 the normal location will resume at Charles Wright

Academy for the remainder of the month.)

2. Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

10147 West Chicago, 48204

3. Brenda Scott Academy

18440 Hoover, 48205

4. Ronald Brown Academy

11530 E. Outer Drive, 48224

5.Earhart Elementary-Middle School

1000 Scotten Ave, 48209

