Summertime Fun Is The Goal For Downtown Detroit’s Public Parks

Midway into the 2018 Downtown Detroit’s Parks and Public Spaces summer season and the fun is in full swing. The big job of handling the attractive programming is headed up by Njia Kai, the Program, and Special Events Director. Kai oversees the more than 1600 events that have been taking place throughout the summer at downtown’s area parks with over two million visitors annually.

With the addition of Beacon Park last year, it can be a significant challenge to provide programming for a major city with a diverse taste, and that is the goal according to Kai. “The main goal is to provide a variety of activities for the whole community to enjoy so that they will come down and enjoy the spaces.”

Kai continues, “We use a lot of methods. One of the things we consider when deciding on programming is to look around the world at other parks and observe the types of programming and entertainment that people are hosting at venues similar to what we are operating. We also look around the city, there is so much talent in the city of Detroit, and we see how we can present and provide that talent the opportunity to perform in their hometown.

Detroit Downtown Parks and Public Spaces consist of Campus Martius, Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Capital Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza. Activities at the park include food trucks, live entertainment, beach parties, nighttime markets, family fun days, outdoor fitness and more.

You can catch up on all the summertime fun at Downtown Detroit Parks by visiting downtowndetroit.org.

