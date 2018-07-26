Cardi Dearest: New Mommy Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour

Cardi B apologized to Bruno Mars and her fans for dropping out of his upcoming tour.

Cardi said she underestimated how long it would take her to recover from giving birth, plus she doesn’t want to be apart from Kulture.

She wrote in a not posted on both Instagram and Twitter, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

Both Bruno and her fans understand and support her decision. Over 1.2 million have liked her Instagram post so far.

